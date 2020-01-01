 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  Dutch Hawaiian TruWax 1g

Dutch Hawaiian TruWax 1g

by Trulieve

Trulieve Concentrates Solvent Dutch Hawaiian TruWax 1g

About this product

About this strain

Dutch Hawaiian

Dutch Hawaiian

Dutch Hawaiian is a smooth sativa created by crossing Dutch Treat and Hawaiian Sativa. Beautiful stinky buds offer an earthy citrus smell that carries into the flavor of the smoke incredibly well. This balanced high may send you into a cerebral bliss before sending your body on a journey toward the clouds.

About this brand

At Trulieve, we strive to bring you the relief you need in a product you can trust. Our plants are hand-grown in an environment specially designed to reduce unwanted chemicals and pests, keeping the process as natural as possible at every turn.