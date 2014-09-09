Loading…
Logo for the brand Trulieve

Trulieve

Dutch Hawaiian Wax 1g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD

Dutch Hawaiian effects

Reported by real people like you
172 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
