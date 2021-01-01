 Loading…

Indica

Mango Cartridge 1g

by Two Heads Co.

Two Heads Co. Concentrates Cartridges Mango Cartridge 1g

About this product

About this brand

Two Heads Co. Logo
Two Heads Co

About this strain

Mango

Mango
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Mango, also known as "Mango OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing KC 33 with Afghani. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are sure to boost your mood. Mango is known to be a creeper strain, meaning that the effects come on slowly. This strain smells and tastes like its namesake, a bright juicy mango. Growers say this Mango comes in large buds that are the size of a softball and takes 9-11 weeks to flower.

