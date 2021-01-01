Pink Cookies Delta 8 THC Saucy DMNDS 1G
by Urb Finest Flowers
About this product
Urb Saucy Diamonds are a dab concentration of 1:1 ratio of CBD Diamonds suspended in pure delta 8 THC with olio resin, cold-temperature preserved terpenes and flavonoids, giving a great euphoric and relaxing feeling.
About this brand
Urb Finest Flowers
About this strain
Pink Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Pink Cookies, also known as Wedding Cake, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage.
