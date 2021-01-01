Watermelon Zkittlez Delta 8 THC | CBG Flower 5 G
by Urb Finest FlowersWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Premium CBG White flower infused with 95% Delta 8 distillate and terpenes.
About this brand
Urb Finest Flowers
About this strain
Watermelon Zkittlez
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Watermelon Zkittlez, also known as "Watermelon Skittles," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.