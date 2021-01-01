 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Other products containing delta-8 THC
  5. Watermelon Zkittlez Delta 8 THC | CBG Flower 5 G
Indica

Watermelon Zkittlez Delta 8 THC | CBG Flower 5 G

by Urb Finest Flowers

Write a review
Urb Finest Flowers Delta-8 THC Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC Watermelon Zkittlez Delta 8 THC | CBG Flower 5 G

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Premium CBG White flower infused with 95% Delta 8 distillate and terpenes.

About this brand

Urb Finest Flowers Logo
Urb Finest Flowers is a premium hemp-derived cannabinoid brand made for the cannabinoid enthusiast and connoisseur. Delve into a rich experience, electrify your senses and elevate your mind and body.

About this strain

Watermelon Zkittlez

Watermelon Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Watermelon Zkittlez, also known as "Watermelon Skittles," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review