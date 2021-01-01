 Loading…

Hybrid

Madman OG

by Urban Pharms

Urban Pharms Cannabis Flower Madman OG

Madman OG

Madman OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Another excellent hybrid from Southern California breeders Ocean Grown Genetics, Madman OG combines LA Confidential with OG Kush to create a powerful and delicious indica. Generally considered a high-THC strain, it has been tested at anywhere from 16-24%. Smooth coffee flavors give way to sour earthy undertones, with a fresh pine scent typical of many OG Kush varieties. Madman OG gives users a pleasant, relaxed body high that often leads to munchies and sleep. 

