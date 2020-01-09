klspkr
on January 9th, 2020
I can see why they call it blackberry kush - it's got a hint of the berry to the nose. ]]otherwise just super gassy delicious golden globs. 100% would recommend
$40.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.