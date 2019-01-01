Superglue Pre-Roll 2.5g 5-pack
by veranoWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Indica-dominant hybrid
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Superglue
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Superglue is a hybrid strain bred by Seedism Seeds. A cross between Afghani and Northern Lights, Superglue inherits indica growth patterns along with a sweet caramel and pine aroma. Superglue brings calming relaxation to the mind and body, but leaves you functional and energetic enough for social activities or a productive afternoon.
About this brand
verano
Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.