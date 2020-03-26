verano
Superglue Pre-Roll 2.5g 5-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Indica-dominant hybrid
Superglue effects
Reported by real people like you
288 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
