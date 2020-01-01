 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Face on Fire Reno M STick 0.5g

by Vegas Valley Growers (VVG)

Vegas Valley Growers (VVG) Concentrates Cartridges Face on Fire Reno M STick 0.5g

About this product

Face on Fire Reno M STick 0.5g by Vegas Valley Growers (VVG)

About this strain

Face on Fire

Face on Fire

Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Face on Fire is a hybrid of White Fire 43 and Face Off OG Bx1. With a more rounded bud shape than a traditional OG, Face on Fire’s piney and citrus flavors produce a thick pungent smoke that will leave you content and sedated.

About this brand

VVG North is an award-winning, family owned and run cannabis oil extraction company in Las Vegas, Nevada. Using only CO2 extraction methods, we provide Nevada some of the cleanest and purest cannabis oils in the state.