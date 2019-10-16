ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 50 reviews

White Fire 43

aka Wifi 43

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

CalmingEnergizing

White Fire 43
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

White Fire 43 is a select phenotype of White Fire OG grown by TLC Collective in Los Angeles, CA. Number 43 was the standout phenotype in a lot of over 500 White Fire OG seeds, originally bred by OG Raskal. The strong medicinal and pain-fighting effects are ushered in with a pungent earthy aroma that is amplified by flavors of lemons and sour citrus. White Fire 43 is great before bedtime, helping you relax, decompress, and find sleep.

Effects

29 people reported 192 effects
Relaxed 89%
Sleepy 68%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 51%
Hungry 48%
Insomnia 24%
Pain 24%
Depression 20%
Stress 20%
Lack of appetite 13%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 31%

Reviews

50

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
White Fire OG
parent
Strain
White Fire 43
First strain child
Face on Fire
child
Second strain child
Jungle Cake
child

