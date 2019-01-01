 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. CARTRIDGES - SUPER LEMON HAZE

CARTRIDGES - SUPER LEMON HAZE

by VVS Pens

Write a review
VVS Pens Concentrates Cartridges CARTRIDGES - SUPER LEMON HAZE
VVS Pens Concentrates Cartridges CARTRIDGES - SUPER LEMON HAZE
VVS Pens Concentrates Cartridges CARTRIDGES - SUPER LEMON HAZE

About this product

Cartridges come in gold, white gold, and rose gold. Premium pure solventless oil with no additional additives.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze

Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

About this brand

VVS Pens Logo
Nothing beats being able to smoke almost anywhere and travel with technological elegance. Discreet. Smooth. Potent. Ultra Premium, Styled in different metallics platinum and variation of gold with the strain you want and need. Cartridges: $50, rechargeable pens: $20 and the disposable pens: (1 gram of cannabis oil) starting at $40 price point. There is an overwhelming demand for #VVSPENS. The Vaporizer game deserved a much needed premium/luxury device. VVS pens will soon be all over the state of California. Later in Colorado, Washington and Oregon. Any clubs or dispensaries interested in carrying these pens, please contact via email: sales@vvspens.com.