  5. PRE-ROLL CONES - TANGIE

PRE-ROLL CONES - TANGIE

by VVS Pens

1 gram of private reserve flower, oiled with premium solventless oil, and dusted in blonde kief.

Tangie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

Nothing beats being able to smoke almost anywhere and travel with technological elegance. Discreet. Smooth. Potent. Ultra Premium, Styled in different metallics platinum and variation of gold with the strain you want and need. Cartridges: $50, rechargeable pens: $20 and the disposable pens: (1 gram of cannabis oil) starting at $40 price point. There is an overwhelming demand for #VVSPENS. The Vaporizer game deserved a much needed premium/luxury device. VVS pens will soon be all over the state of California. Later in Colorado, Washington and Oregon. Any clubs or dispensaries interested in carrying these pens, please contact via email: sales@vvspens.com.