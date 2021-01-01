 Loading…

  5. Alien Walker (Ewok)
Hybrid

Alien Walker (Ewok)

by Walden Cannabis

Walden Cannabis Cannabis Flower Alien Walker (Ewok)

Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.

Alien Walker

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Alien Walker, a cross between Albert Walker and Tahoe Alien, was the Hybrid winner of the 2013 Seattle High Times Cannabis Cup. Bred by Alien Genetics, Alien Walker is a fast-growing plant with a short vegetative cycle, but produces large yields of frost-covered buds as hairy as fictitious space bears. Pungent fruity notes of tangerine and lemon introduce Alien Walker’s strong cerebrally-focused effects that promote relaxation and stress relief. The full-body sedation to follow makes this strain a viable option for treatment of pain and insomnia as well. 

