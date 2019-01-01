About this product

Big Amnesia autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 20% indica and 60% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Big Amnesia has been derived from: Amnesia Haze x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 77 to 84 days. Big Amnesia autoflowering feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 75 to 100 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 150 cm and will yield 375 to 450 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy and the effects can best be described as: energetic, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy these Big Amnesia autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/big-amnesia-autoflowering-feminized-seeds