Bruce Banner feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Bruce Banner has been derived from: Strawberry Diesel x OG Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Bruce Banner feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 150 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 to 210 cm and will yield 550 to 750 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: berry, diesel, sweet, kush and the effects can best be described as: creative, focused, happy, relaxed, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 45.26 USD (5 seeds). Buy these Bruce Banner feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/bruce-banner-feminized-seeds
Bruce Banner
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Bruce Banner might be best known as the alter-ego of comic book hero The Incredible Hulk, but maybe he wouldn’t be such a stressed out ball of anger if he just had some of his namesake strain. This green monster also has hidden strength and features dense nugs that pack the power of very high THC content. It’s a powerful strain whose effects come on quickly and strong and then tend to settle into a euphoric and creative buzz. The effects of this strain are most evident and linger mostly in the head, but it may also provide body relaxation that make it an appropriate daytime bud for some. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Plants flower at 8 to 10 weeks. This strain does have three main phenotypes, one of which is Bruce Banner #3.