Electric_lettuce82 on August 26th, 2019

I love this strain! If you smoke one bowl it hits you like a sativa, smoke another one and you start to get a little sleepy this strain is pretty potent as well.. It smells absolutely amazing!! Has a very citrusy smell. Also if you are growing in doors it doesn’t have a strong skunky smell, it does get that smell a little towards the end of flower but can easily be hidden. This is one of the most dense plants I have encountered. Short, bushy and heavy yielding. I rushed one plant along. It was less than 2 feet tall and I got 3.75 ounces off of it! If you’re looking for a stealthy, heavy yielding plant that hits like a sativa, this is your baby!