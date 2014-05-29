About this product

Somango XXL feminized seeds grows into a plant with 75% indica and 25% sativa properties. Somango XXL has been derived from: Super Skunk x Critical 47. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Somango XXL feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 120 cm and yields up to 675 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 220 cm and will yield 700 to 800 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: mango, sweet, tropical and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, stoned, powerfull.



Now in stock and available from 48.09 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Somango XXL feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/somango-xxl-feminized-seeds