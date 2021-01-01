Melted Strawberries - 3.5g CUREflower
by West Coast CureWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Melted Strawberries by WCC are a hybrid flower that crosses the genetics of GMO and Strawberry Guava. An odd-sounding cross perhaps, but the selected phenotypes have a sweet and fruity nose loaded with hints of strawberries, ripe guava, and a light garlic-chem funk finish. The smell from these perfectly cured flowers transfers directly into a nice flavor profile with an earthy finish. Light green and appearing drenched in resin, the buds are thoroughly coated in psychoactive trichomes. Uplifting and very euphoric, the effects provide great stress relief and cultivate an overall sense of bliss. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
About this strain
Strawberry
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Strawberry is a sativa marijuana strain originating from the Netherlands. This strain produces effects that are uplifting and relaxing. Strawberry is a popular choice for those prone to anxiety due to its stress-relieving qualities. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry for reducing physical and mental pain. Growers say this strain grows well both indoors and outdoors and has a 9 week flowering time.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.