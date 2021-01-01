 Loading…

Sativa

Melted Strawberries - 3.5g CUREflower

by West Coast Cure

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Melted Strawberries by WCC are a hybrid flower that crosses the genetics of GMO and Strawberry Guava. An odd-sounding cross perhaps, but the selected phenotypes have a sweet and fruity nose loaded with hints of strawberries, ripe guava, and a light garlic-chem funk finish. The smell from these perfectly cured flowers transfers directly into a nice flavor profile with an earthy finish. Light green and appearing drenched in resin, the buds are thoroughly coated in psychoactive trichomes. Uplifting and very euphoric, the effects provide great stress relief and cultivate an overall sense of bliss. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

About this strain

Strawberry

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Strawberry is a sativa marijuana strain originating from the Netherlands. This strain produces effects that are uplifting and relaxing. Strawberry is a popular choice for those prone to anxiety due to its stress-relieving qualities. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry for reducing physical and mental pain. Growers say this strain grows well both indoors and outdoors and has a 9 week flowering time.

