Tangie - .35g CUREjoint 6 Pack
by West Coast CureWrite a review
About this product
The Tangie CUREjoint .35g mini prerolls are a Sativa dominate smoke with a toothsome flavor. A hybrid cross of an old-school Skunk and California Orange, these mini joints excrete a fragrant citrus aroma that influences the palate, stimulates the taste buds, and motivates the mind. Enjoy exploring nature or the nightlife scene discreetly and safely! Created as a single-use, one-toker joint, the Tangie .35g mini prerolls provide better portion control, consumer safety, and dosage. A thought-provoking smoke with a delicious kick, The Cured Tangie Joint from West Coast Cure is a well-balanced strain that works nicely morning, noon, or night. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
About this strain
Tangie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.
