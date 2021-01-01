About this product

The Tangie CUREjoint .35g mini prerolls are a Sativa dominate smoke with a toothsome flavor. A hybrid cross of an old-school Skunk and California Orange, these mini joints excrete a fragrant citrus aroma that influences the palate, stimulates the taste buds, and motivates the mind. Enjoy exploring nature or the nightlife scene discreetly and safely! Created as a single-use, one-toker joint, the Tangie .35g mini prerolls provide better portion control, consumer safety, and dosage. A thought-provoking smoke with a delicious kick, The Cured Tangie Joint from West Coast Cure is a well-balanced strain that works nicely morning, noon, or night. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.