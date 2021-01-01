 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Tangie - .35g CUREjoint 6 Pack
Sativa

Tangie - .35g CUREjoint 6 Pack

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Cannabis Pre-rolls Tangie - .35g CUREjoint 6 Pack

About this product

The Tangie CUREjoint .35g mini prerolls are a Sativa dominate smoke with a toothsome flavor. A hybrid cross of an old-school Skunk and California Orange, these mini joints excrete a fragrant citrus aroma that influences the palate, stimulates the taste buds, and motivates the mind. Enjoy exploring nature or the nightlife scene discreetly and safely! Created as a single-use, one-toker joint, the Tangie .35g mini prerolls provide better portion control, consumer safety, and dosage. A thought-provoking smoke with a delicious kick, The Cured Tangie Joint from West Coast Cure is a well-balanced strain that works nicely morning, noon, or night. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

About this strain

Tangie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

