 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Tahoe OG Kush
Hybrid

Tahoe OG Kush

by West Coast Trading Company

Write a review
West Coast Trading Company Cannabis Flower Tahoe OG Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

West Coast Trading Company Logo

About this strain

Tahoe OG

Tahoe OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tahoe OG, also known as "Tahoe OG Kush," is the perfect rainy day marijuana strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review