Spiked Punch Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Western Cultured by Hannah IndustriesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Spiked Punch Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack by Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Spiked Punch
California’s Skunk House Genetics crossed Purple Punch with Larry OG F8 for Spiked Punch. With an inhale that takes on an OG flavor profile, this strain has a sweet, smooth, grape exhale. Buds are dark purple with dense trichomes and the high is a full-bodied, uplifting experience.