 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Tangie Ghost Train Kief Infused Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Tangie Ghost Train Kief Infused Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Western Cultured

Write a review
Western Cultured Cannabis Pre-rolls Tangie Ghost Train Kief Infused Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Tangie Ghost Train Kief Infused Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack by Western Cultured

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Tangie Ghost Train

Tangie Ghost Train

Tangie Ghost Train is a wonderful genetic pairing of potent and familiar cultivars created through a collaboration with Rare Dankness, DNA Genetics, and Little Chief. Tangie Ghost Train is a cross between DNA Genetics’ Tangie and Rare Dankness’s Ghost Train Haze #1. Expressing bulbous, golf-ball shaped buds with a dense structure and light orange hue, Tangie Ghost Train is as delicious as it looks. The trichome-covered buds reek of cedar and candied oranges with a tangy, pungent finish. This sativa-dominant strain is perfect for overcoming chronic fatigue. 

About this brand

Western Cultured Logo
Our promise is to continuously learn, grow and share our experience with our communities, establishing Western Cultured as a shining symbol of excellence within the Cannabis industry by delivering the finest consciously-crafted cannabis products, operating with responsibility and dispelling antiquated notions surrounding cannabis culture.