Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
Tangie Ghost Train Kief Infused Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Tangie Ghost Train effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!