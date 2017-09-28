Loading…
Logo for the brand Western Cultured by Hannah Industries

Western Cultured by Hannah Industries

Tangie Ghost Train Kief Infused Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

SativaTHC 17%CBD

Tangie Ghost Train effects

8 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
