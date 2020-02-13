Gelato RSO
by verano
Pickup 24.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Katsu Bubba Kush Honeycomb 1g by White Label Extracts
on February 13th, 2020
This stuff has me in the couch bro.10/10 will buy more
Katsu Bubba Kush is a unique Bubba Kush phenotype with a deep, floral terpene profile. Representing its genetic namesake in appearance and bud structure, Katsu Bubba’s nugs are dense and resinous. This strain’s high THC content hits the consumer with powerful euphoria that cascades over the body, relaxing and weighing down extremities. Utilize Katsu Bubba Kush to help with insomnia, nausea, and minor pain. Also, anticipate strong appetite stimulation.