 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Katsu Bubba Kush Honeycomb 1g

Katsu Bubba Kush Honeycomb 1g

by White Label Extracts

Skip to Reviews
5.01
White Label Extracts Concentrates Solvent Katsu Bubba Kush Honeycomb 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Katsu Bubba Kush Honeycomb 1g by White Label Extracts

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Raynbringer

This stuff has me in the couch bro.10/10 will buy more

About this strain

Katsu Bubba Kush

Katsu Bubba Kush

Katsu Bubba Kush is a unique Bubba Kush phenotype with a deep, floral terpene profile. Representing its genetic namesake in appearance and bud structure, Katsu Bubba’s nugs are dense and resinous. This strain’s high THC content hits the consumer with powerful euphoria that cascades over the body, relaxing and weighing down extremities. Utilize Katsu Bubba Kush to help with insomnia, nausea, and minor pain. Also, anticipate strong appetite stimulation.   

About this brand

White Label Extracts Logo
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.