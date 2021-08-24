 Loading…

Hybrid

Zurple Punch

by White Label Extracts

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

White Label Extracts Logo
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.

About this strain

Zurple Punch

Zurple Punch
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Zurple Punch, also known as “Zurple,” is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Punch with Zkittlez. Consumers who have smoked Zurple Punch tell us it provides a well-rounded high with effects that are relaxing and happy. In terms of flavor, this strain is sweet and floral with hints of black licorice. Zurple Punch is 23% THC, and may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene is terpinolene. The secondary terpenes are caryophyllene and pinene. Zurple Punch flowers into super frosty nugs with hues of deep purple throughout. This strain was originally bred by In-House Genetics.

