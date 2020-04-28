 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Jelly Breath Live Sauce 1g

by Willamette Valley Alchemy

Bred by an unknown breeder, Jelly Breath is a cross of Mendo Breath and Do-Si-Dos. Both strains share OG Kush Breath lineage, which brings forward a strong sedative high from head to toe. Dense buds are sugar-coated and often a rich purple hue. As for the terpenes, people can expect a delicious lip-smacking and throat-coating jelly, kush, and cookies flavor profile.

Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract