Sativa

4.5 55 reviews

1024

aka Ten Twenty Four

1024 is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred in Spain by Medical Seeds Co. The breeders claim to guard the secret genetics due to security reasons, but regardless of its genetic heritage, 1024 is a THC powerhouse with a sweet and spicy bouquet. Subtle fruit flavors mix with an herbal musk to produce uplifting sativa effects. One specific phenotype is noted for having a pungent odor that fills a room, similar to burning incense.

32 people reported 194 effects
Happy 62%
Relaxed 50%
Uplifted 43%
Energetic 37%
Creative 31%
Pain 21%
Stress 21%
Anxiety 18%
Depression 15%
Inflammation 15%
Dry eyes 25%
Dry mouth 25%
Dizzy 6%

55

