  12 Year OG
12 Year OG

12 Year OG

The Bank Cannabis Genetics crossed some unknown OG Kush strains to get 12 Year OG. With bulbous OG buds and other classic OG Kush characteristics, this strain offers a thick OG aroma and flavor profile that’s spicy, earthy, and floral. The strain works wonders as a medicine or just let you relax after a long day at work.

 

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
12 Year OG
Strain child
Jim OG
child

