The Bank Cannabis Genetics crossed some unknown OG Kush strains to get 12 Year OG. With bulbous OG buds and other classic OG Kush characteristics, this strain offers a thick OG aroma and flavor profile that’s spicy, earthy, and floral. The strain works wonders as a medicine or just let you relax after a long day at work.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
2
Find 12 Year OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry 12 Year OG nearby.
Lineage
Products with 12 Year OG
Hang tight. We're looking for 12 Year OG nearby.