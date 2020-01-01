ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Coming from The Bank Cannabis Genetics, Jim OG is a kushy treat that’s part of their Phishhead Kush lineup. Crossing 12 Year OG with Phishhead Kush, this strain has notes of citrus, spice, and earth. Buds come in a beautiful light green color with stark contrasting orange pistils, making it as eye-catching as it is tasty. 

 

