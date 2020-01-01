Coming from The Bank Cannabis Genetics, Jim OG is a kushy treat that’s part of their Phishhead Kush lineup. Crossing 12 Year OG with Phishhead Kush, this strain has notes of citrus, spice, and earth. Buds come in a beautiful light green color with stark contrasting orange pistils, making it as eye-catching as it is tasty.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
No reviews yet.
Find Jim OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Jim OG nearby.
Lineage
Products with Jim OG
Hang tight. We're looking for Jim OG nearby.