HybridTHC 20%CBD

25 Eyes

25 Eyes is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Guava Gelato and Heavy Eye. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. 25 Eyes is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, the average price of 25 Eyes typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about 25 Eyes’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed 25 Eyes, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight