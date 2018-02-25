Guava Gelato is a Gelato phenotype from Sherbinkski. This genetic expression of the Gelato lineage delivers a unique terpene profile steeped in creamy, tropical aromas with bright notes of piña colada and hops. The buds take on a dense structure that is representative of its parental lineage while emitting an aroma all its own. Guava Gelato’s effects are indica-forward, laying heavily atop the limbs while it excites and uplifts the mind. These attributes make for an effective strain when combating stress, daily aches and pains, and nausea.
