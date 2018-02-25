ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Guava Gelato
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Guava Gelato
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.7 29 reviews

Guava Gelato

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 29 reviews

Guava Gelato

Guava Gelato is a Gelato phenotype from Sherbinkski. This genetic expression of the Gelato lineage delivers a unique terpene profile steeped in creamy, tropical aromas with bright notes of piña colada and hops. The buds take on a dense structure that is representative of its parental lineage while emitting an aroma all its own. Guava Gelato’s effects are indica-forward, laying heavily atop the limbs while it excites and uplifts the mind. These attributes make for an effective strain when combating stress, daily aches and pains, and nausea. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

29

Show all

Avatar for ElmerF
Member since 2017
The weather is beautiful today and I have a lot I needed to get done but I also wanted to get high so I asked my bud-tender what she'd recommend. While we were looking at some sativa flowers the word Gelato caught the corner of my eye on the hybrid shelf. I'm a huge fan of Gelato, it's one of the mo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for AltonF
Member since 2017
tasty strain here... as soon you break it down the smell of tropical hit you with a dash of cream and nuts. Got it from the Cannary on Venice a while back
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for forserious13
Member since 2017
The smell of this almost knocked me over from 10 feet away when the canister was opened, it’s that amazing. I actually got this over the summer and was just floored by it, and have been looking for it ever since. You see it, definitely give it a try. Relaxing without making you couch locked, yet kee...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Ang4dubs
Member since 2016
Absolutely love this one might be my new favorite one hats off to the guys at cookies connected used to be cookies or serve I'm looking for on Leafly and I can't find it so just letting you guys know this is a heavy hitter cases that you like guava it's I believe gelato 33 crossword just the regular...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepy
Avatar for TheIronLung718
Member since 2014
1 of my top 5 2017 strain of gelato pheno very jelly ice cream terpy frosty buds with tints of green and purple frosty nugs made for og smokers not for rookies heavy indica high and terpy exotic taste from the 718
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Guava Gelato nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Guava Gelato nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Gelato
parent
Strain
Guava Gelato

Products with Guava Gelato

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Guava Gelato nearby.

Most popular in