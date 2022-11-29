33 Bananas
33 Bananas effects are mostly calming.
33 Bananas potency is higher THC than average.
33 Bananas is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing OG Kush and Bananas. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, happy, and sleepy. 33 Bananas has 27% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, 33 Bananas, before let us know! Leave a review.
33 Bananas sensations
33 Bananas helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 20% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
