  3D CBD
Sativa

4.5 19 reviews

3D CBD

3D CBD

3D CBD from Snoop Dogg’s branded line of cannabis strains was crafted with patients in mind. With a THC:CBD ratio of about 5:8, this earthy-flavored sativa is preferred for treating pain, inflammation, and muscle tension. Consumers susceptible to THC-induced anxiety may also appreciate the sobering, relaxing balance CBD has to offer.

Most popular in