3D CBD from Snoop Dogg’s branded line of cannabis strains was crafted with patients in mind. With a THC:CBD ratio of about 5:8, this earthy-flavored sativa is preferred for treating pain, inflammation, and muscle tension. Consumers susceptible to THC-induced anxiety may also appreciate the sobering, relaxing balance CBD has to offer.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
19
Find 3D CBD nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry 3D CBD nearby.
Photos
Products with 3D CBD
Hang tight. We're looking for 3D CBD nearby.