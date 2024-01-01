stock photo similar to 4 Zs
4 Zs
The award-winning weed strain 4 Z's comes from Lempire Farmaseed in California. 4 Z's offers a contemporary improvement on the Original Z line. Z and two OGs can be found in this intense cross of Dirty Z x ZOZ back-crossed to the Dirty Z. Digging in further, Dirty Z is Lem OG x Z. And ZOZ is (Z x Eddy OG) x Z. Lemony, gassy tropical candy taffy terps should result. Leave a review of 4 Z's.
