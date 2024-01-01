stock photo similar to 6ixth Sense
HybridTHC 24%CBD

6ixth Sense

6ixth Sense is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Seed Junky from a genetic cross of Sherb Bx1 #6 x Red Vines and grown by Fig Farms. This strain may imbue you with preternatural abilities, if not a balanced and creative high. 6ixth Sense produces big globs of green buds with indigo accents and a frost like pixy sticks with terps to match; aromas of licorice and sweet candy give way to a sharper chemical smell that translates to a fruit punch and diesel smoke. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 6ixth Sense, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

