92 Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 92 Cookies.
92 Cookies strain effects
92 Cookies strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
92 Cookies reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to 92 Cookies
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in