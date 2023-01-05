AAA OG
aka AAA
AAA OG effects are mostly calming.
AAA OG potency is higher THC than average.
AAA OG is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the effects of AAA OG. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to AAA OG
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
AAA OG strain effects
AAA OG strain helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 9% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop AAA OG products near you
Similar to AAA OG near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—