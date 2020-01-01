ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Above and Beyond

A silvery white strain from the Gage Green Group, Above and Beyond is a cross of Alien OG and Grape Stomper. Known for frosty trichomes on dark, dense buds, this strain truly shines when grown properly. Its terpenes put out a great mixture of kushy fuel flavors with a sweet candy-grape overtone. Its flavor and relaxing body high make it a welcome treat for any OG aficionado looking for a light high with that quality OG flavor.

Strain spotlight

Lineage

First strain parent
Grape Stomper
parent
Second strain parent
Alien OG
parent
Strain
