Acid Wash
Acid Wash is a hybrid weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of (GMO x Strawnana) x Blueprint. It was released as part of the 2022 El Krem collection. Acid Wash has an old school, onion-y funk blended with sweet fruits; this strain suits all methods of concentrate extraction. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Acid Wash, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
