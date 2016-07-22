For those craving a cerebral buzz with a citrus kick, 3C Agent Tangie is perfect. The glittery colas are light green with a zesty, floral flavor. Its effects linger in the crown of the skull and disperse throughout the body in steady waves of invigoration. This strain may assist those suffering from perpetual procrastination, depression, and fatigue.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
17
DUTCHMASTER1974
DUTCHMASTER1974
Losman80
Gucci_Gang
TerpFreak
Find Agent Tangie nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Agent Tangie nearby.
Photos
Products with Agent Tangie
Hang tight. We're looking for Agent Tangie nearby.