  Agent Tangie
Agent Tangie

For those craving a cerebral buzz with a citrus kick, 3C Agent Tangie is perfect. The glittery colas are light green with a zesty, floral flavor. Its effects linger in the crown of the skull and disperse throughout the body in steady waves of invigoration. This strain may assist those suffering from perpetual procrastination, depression, and fatigue. 

Member since 2016
I love it, the only two pics are mine, I have plenty more but cant figure out y I can't post anymore? this has to be one of the most functional meds to use during the day, although I have had issues with half of some of these plants having two different tasting flowers on it, one is really skunky &
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Member since 2016
This is a pic of my last run of indoor Agent Tangie. I love the tangerine skunkie aroma and taste, this pretty littleil lady, packs a huge punch. Really good for pain and daytime activities. The original Tangie had such a long finishing time that I had to think of a strain that wouldn't mess the Ter...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Member since 2016
Amazing citrus flavor and always puts me in the best mood. Is great for days at the beach or if you have a lot to get done that day. Enjoi
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyUplifted
Member since 2018
This is an amazing experience, wrapped in an orgasm, wrapped in a foodgas, coated in Nirvana
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Member since 2017
This strain is one of my favorites, except for the long budding period. The Smell is like no other medicine you'll ever smell and once you've smoked on this strain for a while it's hard to find another to obtain the same level of euphoria do to the abnormally high THC level, making this strain one f...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
