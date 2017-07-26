Air Jordan OG, grown exclusively by Good as Gold in California, is a pure indica strain that packs a punch. Don’t let the name fool you: Air Jordan OG’s potent, sedating effects will have you melting deep into the couch, priming you for a nap or good night’s sleep. This strain delivers its sleepy, relaxing effects with sharp aromas of wood and fresh pine.
Strain spotlight
