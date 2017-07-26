ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.8 8 reviews

Air Jordan OG

Air Jordan OG

Air Jordan OG, grown exclusively by Good as Gold in California, is a pure indica strain that packs a punch. Don’t let the name fool you: Air Jordan OG’s potent, sedating effects will have you melting deep into the couch, priming you for a nap or good night’s sleep. This strain delivers its sleepy, relaxing effects with sharp aromas of wood and fresh pine.  

Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
This is a solid medicinal strain. If you're hyperactive and need to relax, I strongly urge you to try Air Jordan OG. AJOG won't have your mind running either; the sedation is intense. Not a bad looking flower, and the terpene profile is strong.
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for alamin1
Member since 2015
I just had some of it from a shop GS 848 or something like that and it's super bomb🔥! Best I ever had!!!
GigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for UTHINKUKNOWME
Member since 2018
For all you Indica lovers out there, this is a 100% pure Indica. This is the best strain I have ever used for my depression, stress, and mainly INSOMNIA. This strain when you try it will make you feel like you did when you first ever tried herb. Its an amazing strain. There is a reason why they call...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Amarie8608
Member since 2016
Took a trip to LA and came up on this strain. It was an almost immediate hit. A twilight sedation due to the time of day it was.. anyway I loved it and its perfect to smoke and unwind from a long day. Taste is good also. Now to try and find it in Phoenix, we'll see.
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for UTHINKUKNOWME
Member since 2018
Great for Depression, Stress, Pain, and Sleep!!! This pure 100% Indica will make you feel like you are back in high school again!!!! Amazing strain!!! ;)
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
