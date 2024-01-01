stock photo similar to Akira
Hybrid

Akira

Akira is an indica-dominant weed bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Sticky Rice x Street Guru. This plant manifests as flashy purple buds with a sweet and chemical smell. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Akira, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

