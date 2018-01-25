ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Alaska
Sativa

77 reviews

Alaska

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 77 reviews

Alaska

Alaska, developed by Tikun Olam, is an Israeli strain comprised of 70% sativa genetics. With uplifting effects intended for daytime consumption, Alaska has been found to successfully treat an array of medical symptoms including inflammation, pain, nausea, insomnia, and gastrointestinal disorders. 

Effects

49 people reported 289 effects
Energetic 44%
Happy 42%
Relaxed 40%
Euphoric 34%
Uplifted 34%
Stress 28%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 16%
Pain 14%
Headaches 12%
Dry mouth 12%
Dizzy 8%
Dry eyes 8%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

77

Avatar for Valiko
Member since 2014
not everyday you get to smoke a bud with 29.1% thc and what a bud it is! first flight after two weeks dry was amazing even reminded acid trip little bit :) yet its not getting to the aroused-giggly feeling (maybe its just meh) helps smoothing the bi-polar episodes, mood swings are less swingy and ...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for ExoticDreamz
Member since 2019
I purchased this strain from VidaCann in Florida, and so far, I have been nothing but impressed. I normally stick to indicas or indica dominant hybrids since I have really bad anxiety, but the bud tender at my dispensary assured me that this strain was specifically made to help anxiety, so it might ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for 420yarokman
Member since 2017
Most Amazing weed I ever smoked and that includes Amsterdam weed
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for 11thThesis
Member since 2016
Outstanding and likely the best of Med Releaf's Tikkun Olam 15 dollar strains. They claim the genetics are proprietary, but the name gives up the ghost, this is basically Alaskan Thunderfuck, perhaps crossed with their own Eran Almog.
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for frimpit
Member since 2019
I've never had the flower, but I use the Tikun Alaska tincture sold by Vidacann. Absolutely wonderful. It's like a milder version of rolling on ecstasy, with a vitamin B style energy boost and good focus, mood improvements. I suffer from anxiety and OCD, and this strain controls them with just 7 dro...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Photos

Products with Alaska

Good reads

Amid Inconsistencies, Alaska’s State Lab Is Auditing Marijuana Testing Facilities
Amid Inconsistencies, Alaska’s State Lab Is Auditing Marijuana Testing Facilities
State Seizes CBD From Alaska Dispensaries
State Seizes CBD From Alaska Dispensaries
State of the Leaf: Maine Legalization Not Dead Yet. Quite Alive, in Fact.
State of the Leaf: Maine Legalization Not Dead Yet. Quite Alive, in Fact.

