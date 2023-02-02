Alien Huckleberry
Alien Huckleberry effects are mostly calming.
Alien Huckleberry potency is higher THC than average.
Alien Huckleberry is an indica marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Alien Huckleberry - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
