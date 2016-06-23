The smell of Aloha Limone has been described as, “a fruit tree rotting in the Kona sun.” Citrus notes are native to this Hawaiian Sunrise and Nina Limone cross, but the plant also expresses latent floral and pungent elements from recessive Kush genetics. Plan on cheeky euphoria and a physical lightness that encourages outdoor activity. Aloha Limone is a proprietary genetic cross of Colorado Seed Inc.
