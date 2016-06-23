ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Aloha Limone
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Aloha Limone

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.6 16 reviews

Aloha Limone

Aloha Limone

The smell of Aloha Limone has been described as, “a fruit tree rotting in the Kona sun.” Citrus notes are native to this Hawaiian Sunrise and Nina Limone cross, but the plant also expresses latent floral and pungent elements from recessive Kush genetics. Plan on cheeky euphoria and a physical lightness that encourages outdoor activity. Aloha Limone is a proprietary genetic cross of Colorado Seed Inc.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

16

Show all

Avatar for letzzmokeliz
Member since 2016
Great Strain!!! It really made me want to go outdoors and walk around the park and enjoy nature!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for TopSarge
Member since 2016
I probably should refrain from reviewing this strain until I try a larger sample but I was pretty impressed so I wanted to do a quick review. I may come back later and update. Another find from my guitar buddy. We had set up a jam session and he gave me a choice of several strains and I grabbed t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricTalkative
Avatar for Stickee-d
Member since 2018
Gave me permanent grin. Loved it!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyTingly
Avatar for Swaiinman
Member since 2017
Got high. Listened to cuphead soundtrack. Proceeded to pay people on fiver to dance to cuphead for me. Money well spent 10/10 strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for CrazyDancingCripple
Member since 2018
I got a gram of Aloha Limone today after a local dispensary recommended this “happy” strain. They were so right. After taking a few hits, the song “I Got A Feeling” by the Black Eyed Peas came on my playlist. I got a feeling that tonight was gonna be a good night, and it was. I literally danced ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
more reviews
write a review

Find Aloha Limone nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Aloha Limone nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Aloha Limone

Products with Aloha Limone

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Aloha Limone nearby.

Most popular in