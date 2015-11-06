ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Alpha Cow is a sativa strain that brings together genetics from Alpha Blue and Purple Cow. Its aroma is a distinctive mix of overripe blueberries and sweet toffee, while the exhale accentuates its smooth berry flavors. Some sativas tend to bring on racing thoughts, but this strain provides a calming buzz with mellow cerebral sensations that keep you feeling uplifted and positive.

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Cow
parent
Second strain parent
Alpha Blue
parent
Alpha Cow
Alpha Cow

