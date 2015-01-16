ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Alpha Blue, also known as Dream Diesel (or DD), is a high-flying sativa that combines Blue Dream and NYC Diesel. In 2011 this compelling blend claimed two 2nd place prizes for a sativa at the High Times’ Medical Cup in Denver and San Francisco. Its buds are glazed with sugary trichomes and take on hues of deep red and violet. The aroma is a combination of tart blueberry and sour candy that create a pungent mixture of earthy berry and Haze upon exhale. The sweet fragrance of Alpha Blue brings with it uplifting effects that produce a calming, relaxed mood without putting you to sleep. The cerebral and happy buzz is a great tool when coping with stress and anxiety.

80 people reported 676 effects
Uplifted 66%
Happy 63%
Energetic 60%
Euphoric 46%
Relaxed 45%
Stress 36%
Depression 35%
Anxiety 33%
Pain 22%
Fatigue 20%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 5%

Lineage

First strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Alpha Blue
First strain child
Alpha Cow
child
Second strain child
Alpha Express
child

