  3. Alphadawg
Alphadawg

Alphadawg

Producing an enhanced and reworked version of the beloved Chemdog, Alphakronik Genes crossed Chemdog D and Snowdawg BX to create Alphadawg. With an increased resin production and the introduction of sweet flavors to the gas and skunk terpene profile, Alphadawg is irresistible. Give it a go if you are a fan of Chemdog but want to try something with a little twist.

 

Lineage

Strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
Alphadawg

