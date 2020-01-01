Producing an enhanced and reworked version of the beloved Chemdog, Alphakronik Genes crossed Chemdog D and Snowdawg BX to create Alphadawg. With an increased resin production and the introduction of sweet flavors to the gas and skunk terpene profile, Alphadawg is irresistible. Give it a go if you are a fan of Chemdog but want to try something with a little twist.
