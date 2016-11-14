ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Al's Dream
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Al's Dream

Hybrid

3 3 reviews

Al's Dream

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

Al's Dream

Al’s Dream is rapidly becoming a Colorado cannabis staple. This cross of Albert Walker and Blue Dream yields a unique connoisseur-grade flower with notes of celery seed and pungent earth that opens up with notes of citrus after combustion. Offering consumers a heady euphoria that lends itself to creative tasks, it also has medicinal benefits that curb the effects of depression, nausea, and stress. Al’s Dream is also known to have mild psychedelic effects when its THC content passes 20%.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

3

write a review

Find Al's Dream nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Al's Dream nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Albert Walker
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Al's Dream

Products with Al's Dream

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Al's Dream nearby.